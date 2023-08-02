3-year-old boy battling cancer named honorary Cherokee County firefighter

article

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services' newest member may be small, but he has a big heart.

Austin Jett Herre is just 3-years-old, but the little boy has already been through so much.

At just 6 days old, Austin was diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare neurological disorder that can cause the buildup of fatty acids in the brain. Without treatment, people with ALD can suffer hearing and vision loss and could die.

With the help of doctors, Austin's family had a baby girl, Oakley Faith Herre, who is Austins' 100% bone marrow match. That gave the family some much-needed relief knowing that their son could be treated, but then tragedy struck.

In January, Austin was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). He's been undergoing chemotherapy treatments at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ever since and will remain in treatment until at least May 2025.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)

Throughout the entire time, Austin's mom Chelsea Herr says her son has remained upbeat.

"Through all the nausea, hair loss, fatigue, & bone pain he has kept a smile on his face and made the best of every single day," she said.

After turning 3 in July, the family decided to treat the fire truck-loving boy to a trip to one of Cherokee County's fire stations. His story and strength touched the department, and the boy was invited to Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters to be presented with his own uniform and named an honorary firefighter.

"The fire service is known for the brotherhood and sisterhood that connects firefighters around the world like family," said Chief Eddie Robinson, "Austin and his family are now members of our fire family, and we will be right beside him for his fight."

The fire department is asking Georgians to pray for Austin for the rest of his journey and hope for minimal side effects and no relapses.

If you want to follow Austin's journey or support the Herres, the family has set up a GoFundMe.