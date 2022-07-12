Box truck driver arrested for hitting teenage girl, leaving scene, deputies say

article

A man was arrested and a 15-year-old girl is recovering after a hit-and-run along a busy Cherokee County roadway on Monday afternoon.

Adrian Perez Luis, 27, of Forest Park, was charged with felony hit and run, serious injury by vehicle, and distracted driving. He was arrested at his place of employment, A Garcia Produce and Trucking, in Forest Park on Tuesday afternoon.

His arrest comes just 24 hours after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a white box truck investigators said struck that teen along Bells Ferry Road just south of Highway 92.

Investigators believe Luis was using the GPS on his phone when he hit the girl. The teen was rushed to an area hospital before being flown to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. Deputies said she was severely injured.

The Cobb County Police Department was able to capture an image of his truck along the roadway just after the crash which investigators quickly circulated. A nearby business was also able to share security video.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said ultimately a tip led them to Luis.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on a $17,580 bond.

Investigators said the trucking company is fully cooperating with the investigation.