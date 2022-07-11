Box truck hits teen in Cherokee County, leaves scene, deputies say

article

A teen was injured in a hit-and-run along a busy Cherokee County roadway on Monday afternoon. Deputies are still searching for the box truck believed to be involved.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released an image of the box truck investigators say hit a 15-year-old along Bells Ferry Road near just south of Georgia Highway 92.

Emergency officials responded around 3:13 p.m. to the entrance of Walden Pond apartment complex where the teen was located. She was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and then flown to Scottish Rite Hospital.

Witnesses describe the vehicle that hit her as being a white Chevrolet or GMC box van.

Anyone with information is asked to call 470-281-8032.