2 bodies found at Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills

Authorities made a grim discovery in a wooded area in Chattahoochee Hills. Police say two bodies were found.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to make a positive identification.

The two bodies were found in a wooded area over the weekend.

Many people in the area tell FOX 5 first responders set up camp at a nearby gas station located next to a church.

According to the Chattahoochee Hills police chief, the woods are property of Bouckaert Farm.

According to the website, the property is a massive 8,000 acre event and multi-use space.

The bodies are currently at the GBI Crime Lab and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office as they have the tedious task of identification.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says identification could take some time.

The discoveries come as the search continues for two best friends and business partners missing for weeks.

The families of Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra say they planned to continue their efforts to find their loved ones this weekend but will hold off until the bodies are identified.

The families vow they will never stop fighting for answers and working to find what happened.

Salter and Guerra own a printing business off Old National Highway. They are also known bartenders.

Salter is a father of four, Guerra has three children.

Anyone with information that can help in either case come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.