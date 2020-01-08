Expand / Collapse search

Bond denied for father accused of attacking children with a bat

ATLANTA - A judge denies bond for an Atlanta father who police say barricaded himself in his home after he attacked his children with a bat.

The incident prompted an hours-long standoff at the home on Griffin Street on Monday morning.

All the children were treated and are okay.

Wednesday, James Tidwell made his first court appearance.

Tidwell faces aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges.

