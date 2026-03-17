Virginia-Highland neighbors blame city housing project for rise in crime

The Brief Atlanta police cleared trespassers and loiterers from a vacant storefront at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Bonaventure Boulevard. Neighbors report a rise in violence, drugs, and trash since a nearby building was converted into 23 rapid housing apartments for the chronically homeless. Longtime residents are calling for better management of the city-backed housing project to ensure the safety of the surrounding Virginia Highland community.



Atlanta police recently moved to clear out loiterers and trespassers from a vacant northeast Atlanta storefront as frustrated Virginia-Highland neighbors warn that a nearby city-backed housing project is spiraling out of control.

Residents report spike in neighborhood crime

What we know:

Atlanta police took action this week at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Bonaventure Boulevard NE to remove trespassers from a vacant store property. The landlord has moved patio furniture and posted "Private Property" signs to deter further loitering. This police activity follows a stabbing that occurred at the same location over the weekend. Neighbors trace the recent decline in safety to a building at 729 Bonaventure, which the city and a developer converted into 23 rapid housing apartments for the chronically homeless over a year ago.

Unanswered questions regarding site management

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific steps the city of Atlanta or the developer will take to address the lack of oversight reported by residents. While security has been placed on the street, there is no current information on whether internal management protocols for the 729 Bonaventure building will be changed to address the reported fights, drug use, and trash.

Community voices demand accountability

What they're saying:

Residents say the lack of management is putting the neighborhood at risk. "There is no management of it," said Virginia Highland resident Laurie Busby. "I mean, what's happened is they put people in there... but they're not dealing with everything else that is brought to the neighborhood." Chuck King, who has lived in the area for 20 years, says there must be a balance between help and safety. "A second chance opportunity to have a place and live. But at the same time, they have to be able to work within the framework of a community," King said. "Respect for each other, respect for your neighbors. And I think that's really all people are asking."