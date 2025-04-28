Bomb threat made against Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA - Authorities say a bomb threat made against Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Sunday has so far not been found to be credible.
What we know:
According to Brookhaven police, the threat was received by an off-site call center and relayed to the hospital’s Support Center building. All Children's Healthcare campuses were notified of the threat as a precaution.
Investigators said they have not found anything suspicious at this time.