Bomb threat made against Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 28, 2025 7:15am EDT
Brookhaven
 FILE PHOTO: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M. Blank Hospital

The Brief

    • A bomb threat targeting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta was reported but has not been deemed credible.
    • The threat was received by an off-site call center and relayed to the hospital's Support Center.
    • Investigators have found no suspicious items at any of the hospital’s campuses so far.

ATLANTA - Authorities say a bomb threat made against Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Sunday has so far not been found to be credible.

What we know:

According to Brookhaven police, the threat was received by an off-site call center and relayed to the hospital’s Support Center building. All Children's Healthcare campuses were notified of the threat as a precaution.

Investigators said they have not found anything suspicious at this time.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Brookhaven Police Department. 

