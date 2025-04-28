article

The Brief A bomb threat targeting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta was reported but has not been deemed credible. The threat was received by an off-site call center and relayed to the hospital's Support Center. Investigators have found no suspicious items at any of the hospital’s campuses so far.



Authorities say a bomb threat made against Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Sunday has so far not been found to be credible.

What we know:

According to Brookhaven police, the threat was received by an off-site call center and relayed to the hospital’s Support Center building. All Children's Healthcare campuses were notified of the threat as a precaution.

Investigators said they have not found anything suspicious at this time.