UPDATE: No bomb found by police on Cleveland Avenue in East Point

article

UPDATE: East Point police have provided an update and say they have conducted a full investigation and there is no bomb.

ORIGINAL

Cleveland Avenue near the area of Chick-fil-A in East Point is currently closed due to a bomb threat to a nearby business, according to East Point Police Department.

The police department is trying to determine if the threat is legitimate.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA