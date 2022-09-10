Bomb squad investigating 'suspicious package' in Target parking lot, police say

article

A shopping center parking lot is shut down while a DeKalb County Police Department bomb squad investigates a "suspicious package" outside a Target near Northlake Mall.

Police said it was 11:22 a.m. when officers went to the shopping center, which is located at 4241 Lavista Road. Officers secured the area and requested the bomb squad, according to police department officials.

Police said the bomb squad was at the scene reviewing an "item" on Saturday afternoon.

