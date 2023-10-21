Boil water advisory in effect for multiple cities

article

The Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has issued a boil water advisory "out of an abundance of caution" for residents in several cities.

A 30-inch transmission main at 1041 Fairburn Road SW has disrupted service for South Fulton, Union City, Palmetto, Chattahoochee Hills as well as Fairburn. Residents in these areas may be experiencing little to no water pressure.

To ensure your water is safe for consumption, officials say you should boil tap water for one minute past a rolling boil, or stick with bottled beverages until the advisory has been lifted. Hands should also be washed with boiled water that's been cooled if you are going to prepare food.

Here are the various things you should use boiled water that has cooled, or bottled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

Click here for a boil water advisory FAQ.