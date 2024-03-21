Boeing issues: Delta flight to Atlanta makes emergency landing after engine problem

article

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta had to turn back to Aruba over a mechanical issue this week.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based airline says the engine performance issue on Delta Flight 581 happened shortly after takeoff on Tuesday.

The plane, a Boeing 737-900, landed safely and returned to the gate.

More than 160 travelers on the flight were put in hotels and given meal vouchers.

They were put on another flight on Wednesday, which made it to Atlanta with no problems.