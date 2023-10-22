Body of Thomaston woman found hidden in closet, boyfriend steals her car, flees to Atlanta, police say

article

A simple welfare check in Upson County led to the Thomaston Police Department making a gruesome discovery. A woman's body was found stuffed in an apartment closet, and officials believe her boyfriend is responsible.

The police were called to the apartment located at 109 W. County Road Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to check on a missing woman. Margret Dubignon's family told police they hadn't seen or heard from her since Thursday. They had gone to her door Friday, but no one answered.

The family also told police Dubignon's boyfriend, Freddrick Durham, was gone as well. So was her car.

Around 9 a.m., the family found a large suitcase in one of Dubignon's closet. When they opened it, they found a body.

Police called the Upson County Sheriff's Office for backup and secured the scene. The body was positively identified as Margret Dubignon.

They quickly opened a homicide investigation against Durham and put out a broadcast to find her missing vehicle.

It was located in an undisclosed area of Atlanta. Within two hours of finding the car, the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol joined the investigation and took Durham into custody.

Durham was charged with felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence and theft by taking a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be added, pending further investigation.

"This was a horrific crime and an extremely painful event, yet the family, in spite of their emotions, were incredibly composed, supportive and cooperative throughout today's investigation," the Thomaston Georgia Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."