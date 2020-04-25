Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Allatoona

article

Officials have recovered the body of a man who jumped out of his kayak into Lake Allatoona and drowned.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that they were called to the lake around 5:30 Saturday morning after a witnesses say a man jumped into the lake to try to rescue his dog and did not resurface.

Cherokee County law enforcements and Fire Rescue attempted to search for the victim by sonar and through a Dive Team, but called off the search until 1 a.m. Sunday.

The rescue teams returned to the scene sunday morning to resume the search. The team recovered the man's body at around 10:45 a.m.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officials say they are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of the next of kin.

The Cherokee County Coroner's Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are continuing the investigation.

Advertisement

App users click here for live updates