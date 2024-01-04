Body of man found near Lake Russell Beach identified

The body of a 21-year-old man was found on Wednesday evening in the picnic area near Lake Russell Beach in Habersham County, according to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has identified the deceased as 21-year-old Nicholas Patterson of Cornelia. Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire said that foul play is not suspected, but has not released an official cause of death.

The body was discovered by a park employee around 7:46 p.m.

The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

Lake Russell is a 100-acre lake located near Mt. Airy in Habersham County, which includes a seasonal grass beach and a campground with 42 sites for tents and RVs.