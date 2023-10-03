Body of man found near fast-food restaurant in Dallas, police trying to identify

article

Detectives in Paulding County are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased man who lost his life due to an overdose.

The man was found on July 27 near the dumpsters at fast-food restaurant in the 200 block of Hillside Overlook in Dallas. The overdose was confirmed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Paulding County detectives have exhausted all investigative methods to identify the man, including checking DNA databases, fingerprints and dental records, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

The man is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He is believed to be in his mid 30s to mid 40s. When he was found, he was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, brown sandals, and a black bandanna at the time of his passing.

The GBI's sketch artist produced a detailed rendering of the man.

Authorities are now urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the deceased individual to come forward and assist in resolving this case.

If you have any information that could help, please contact the PCSO's Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Your cooperation could be crucial in providing closure to this investigation and peace to the victim's family.