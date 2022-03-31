Man found shot to death in quiet Stone Mountain neighborhood

The DeKalb County Police Department said someone in a Stone Mountain neighborhood found a person shot to death Thursday morning.

Police went to Watson Bay Trail at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday and found a man in his 20s dead.

Investigators believe someone shot the man on Wednesday night, but no one reported an incident until the following morning.

DEKALB COUNTY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARAPRO ACCUSED OF SEXUAL CONTACT WITH STUDENT

One long-time resident said she thinks she heard the gunshots ring out Wednesday night.

"Nobody feels as secure as we once did," Deanna MacHolmes said.

Police have not released the identity of the body or indicated a possible suspect.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE