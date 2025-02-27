Body found in Lake Lanier near Forsyth County boat ramp
A body was found near the boat ramp at the Six Mile Creek Park in Forsyth County on Feb. 27, 2025. (FOX 5)
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - First responders swarmed Six Mile Creek Park in Forsyth County after a report of a body being found.
The body was spotted floating in Lake Lanier.
What we don't know:
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a man was found floating in the water.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the body was found near the boat ramp.
The identity of the man has not been released.
The circumstances leading up to the discovery of the body remain under investigation.
The Source: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office provided details for this story.