Body found floating in Chattahoochee River

Police are investigating what they believe to be an adult male body floating in the Chattahoochee River.

Early Monday morning, the Roswell Police Department were called to the river near the Cobb County border.

Roswell's police and fire department teamed up with the Cobb County Fire Department and National Park Service to retrieve the body from the water.

The National Park Service said they are taking point on this case. Roswell police are expected to help them investigate.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office is working to figure out the man's cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.