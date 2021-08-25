Body falls out of stolen mortuary van prior to police chase in Conyers

A mortuary van with a body inside was involved in a chase with police Thursday afternoon in Conyers after authorities said it was stolen from a crematory parking lot.

According to Conyers police, the body was on a gurney and did fall out of the open hatch on site at the crematory. Police said the body was in the back of the parking lot and never made it into any roadway.

Officers pursued the stolen van onto I-20 west where assistance from DeKalb County authorities and the Georgia State Patrol was requested.

Conyers police and other agencies were involved in a chase with a stolen mortuary van on I-20 W (SKY FOX 5).

Conyers police say the van came to a stop in the right hand lane just before Wesley Chapel where the suspect got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

DeKalb County police, K-9, GSP, and Conyers police were searching a wooded area north of the interstate, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Conyers police and other agencies were involved in a chase with a stolen mortuary van on I-20 W (SKY FOX 5).

The suspect is believed to be the same person who broke into multiple vehicles in Conyers the previous day, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.