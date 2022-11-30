Body camera video shows man throw pistol from truck during traffic stop

Body camera video shows the arrest of a man wanted for a violent home invasion in Douglas County.

Coweta County deputies said they found a cache of drugs and guns in the man's pickup truck.

Video shows deputies pull over 38-year-old Joshua Deleon, who tosses a pistol out of the window of the truck before as he comes to a stop. Deputies said that's not the only gun they found in his possession.

VIDEO SHOWS DETENTION OFFICERS RUSH TO SAVE INMATE HAVING HEART ATTACK

Deputies said Deleon was wanted in Douglas County for an armed home invasion. They said a deputy spotted him during a patrol. The Newnan Police Department assisted in the traffic stop.

Along with the charges in Douglas County, law enforcement said Deleon faces five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as trafficking in meth. Officials said he was also in possession of heroin, MDMA and fentanyl.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Toby Nix said his office is launching Operation Archangel, which involves an increase in patrols in shopping areas around Interstate 85 exits.

Deputies said they plan to offer tips on how to prevent being a victim of crime during the holidays, like not leaving valuable belongings inside your car.