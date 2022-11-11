Detention officers rush to save life of Coweta County inmate having heart attack

The sheriff of Coweta County credits his jail staff with saving the life of an inmate that was having a heart attack.

This is the second time since September the staff at the Coweta County Jail has had to rush in to save an inmate's life.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood says the cellmate of the sick man alerted jail staff that he was having medical problems.

It was all caught on jail surveillance video inside the cell. The video shows Detention Officer Anna Mysliwiec entering the cell. The sheriff says Mysliweic found the inmate unresponsive and began what would be life-saving CPR.

"And they do a very good job of keeping up with the inmates and this is not the first time they’ve done it and we’re very proud every time they are able to do it," said Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood.

Officer Mysliwiec was joined by other jail staff who dragged the sick inmate from the cell. Even his cellmate appears to join in the effort to save the man's life.

It was all hands on deck then, the sheriff says. Mysliwiec was joined by Lt. Bill Reed, Officer Lisa Mitchell-Jones, Nurse Kim Espy, Officer Eric Barfield, and Corporal Josh Joyner.

They used an automatic defibrillator or AED to restart the man’s heart.

The sheriff says the man was responsive and alert when transported to the hospital.

"Much like us, they’ve made mistakes, they got caught, and they’re having to serve time here at the county jail," the sheriff said. "They’re families need to know they’re going to be safe while they’re here."

It was last September that FOX 5 reported on another detention officer in Coweta County saving the life of an inmate who had overdosed on illegal narcotics in the jail.