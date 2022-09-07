Video shows Coweta County deputy save inmate's life

Quick action at the Coweta County Jail saved the life of an inmate who deputies say was having a health emergency. The life-saving first aid was caught on body camera video.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says inmates in the jail Pod B-4 alerted Detention Officer Jon McBrier that an inmate was unconscious in his cell.

McBrier is seen on this video giving CPR. The sheriff’s office says the inmate was blue in the face and unresponsive.

The rescue was captured on video. In it, McBrier and the nurse preparing can be seen administering a shock from an automatic external defibrillator, or AED.

The sheriff’s office says by the time EMS arrived the inmate had a pulse and was semi-alert, thanks to the quick work of the of McBrier and the jail staff.

It’s believed that the inmate may have suffered a drug overdose. We’re told he is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office says the overdose may have been from an illegal substance the inmate took behind bars.

An investigation is ongoing to find out how the drugs may have entered the jail in the first place.

