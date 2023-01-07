Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects

Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27.

Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood.

One officer used a stun gun to stop and arrest the driver, 19-year-old Terrique Simpson. Police found two loaded guns. Simpson faces charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle as well as traffic citations.

Police said the passenger, 18-year-old Larenzo Turner, was charged with willfully obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Police said they recovered the stolen car.