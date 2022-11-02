Body camera shows Atlanta police officers arrest murder suspect hours after deadly shooting

article

Atlanta police officers arrested a man charged with shooting someone to death in a car on at a shopping complex hours earlier.

Police said 49-year-old Terrence Heard was arrested and booked in Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said APEX officers arrested him less than two hours after the deadly shooting.

Police found a man dead inside a car at around 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 27 outside a business near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said investigators got a description of the suspect's car and a license plate. They used the information to track Heard to his home in Atlanta.

Video from an officer's body-worn camera shows officers approaching an apartment, followed by a suspect on the ground.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Atlanta police applauded officers in the post:

"We are proud of the initial responding officers from Zone 1 and Zone 5 and also Zone 4 and APEX officers in finding and arresting this dangerous suspect. Their use of the technological crime-fighting resources available to them is to be applauded. The Atlanta Police Department will continue to use all available tools and resources to fight crime, find and arrest lawbreakers and keep our city safe. If you didn’t know, now you know."