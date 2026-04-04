Atlanta weather: Easter Sunday rain forecast for North Georgia

The Brief Rain is coming: A cold front brings much-needed showers tonight and through Easter morning. Not a drought-buster: Rainfall totals won't be enough to end North Georgia's historic dry spell. Easter timing: Most rain clears out by Sunday afternoon, but expect a cooler, breezy day.



A soaking rain is headed for North Georgia just in time for Easter Sunday, but while the moisture is welcome, it won't be enough to solve the region's record-breaking drought. Most of the rain will wrap up by Sunday afternoon, leading into a much cooler and drier week ahead.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front is pushing into the state, bringing widespread showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder.

While we aren't expecting a severe weather outbreak, the rain will be steady through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning.

Most areas can expect between 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain, with some spots seeing up to an inch.

What they're saying:

"We need at least an inch to an inch and a half of rain each week for three months to put an end to this," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. He noted that Atlanta is currently more than a foot below average for rainfall since September. "Our drought monitor now puts Georgia in its worst drought since the 2011-2012 season."

Timeline:

Rain will begin "popping" in the northern mountains first before sliding into the metro area.

Saturday Night (Midnight): The steadier line of rain reaches Northwest Georgia.

Easter Sunday (6 a.m.): The leading edge moves through Metro Atlanta and Carrollton—plan for a wet start to Easter services.

Easter Sunday (Noon): Rain begins to clear out from west to east, leaving behind cooler air.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Hour by hour shows the forecast for Easter Sunday on April 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Big picture view:

This system is being driven by a cold front moving in from the west.

Because the "upper level support"—the energy high up in the atmosphere—is weak, we are seeing mostly rain rather than the intense, damaging storms we often see this time of year.

After the front passes, a "wedge" of high pressure will settle in, which is why we’ll see temperatures drop and stay dry for most of next week.

Local perspective:

The rain will be heaviest north of I-85.

While the northern reaches of Lake Lanier and counties like Habersham and Rabun will see the most consistent totals, southern suburbs may see slightly less.

What's next:

Once the rain clears out Sunday afternoon, we are looking at a dry, beautiful spring break week.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler than they have been lately, staying mostly in the low 70s and upper 60s through midweek.