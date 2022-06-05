Blaze devastates 19th century buildings in Morrow, investigators suspect arson

Investigators are trying to find out who started a fire that destroyed three historic homes in the Morrow City District.

Some of those homes date back to the 19th century. They're a total loss now.

The Morrow Fire Department said the flames erupted on Friday evening. First responders captured video of flames reaching about 20 feet high. Officials said the fire spread so quickly that three homes were fully engulfed by the time units arrived.

The fire was in Morrow's downtown district, which the city is trying to fill with shops and restaurants.

Fire investigators believe the speed and intensity of the fire points to arson.

"Unfortunately, The District has been a frequent target of vandals, even as new tenants have begun moving into the site," said Interim Police Chief David Snively. "Our detectives have successfully identified several previous offenders, including an attempted arsonist; and we will work tirelessly with fire investigators to determine the exact events surrounding this incident as well."

Police said they're reviewing surveillance video for leads and $10,000 is being offered for information from anyone who has seen anything.

Mayor John Lampl said the downtown district plan will continue with businesses set to move into undamaged buildings in a few weeks.

"this is a very sad day for our community," he said "The District has become an important community gathering space, the home of many City events, and the site of several new businesses. The loss of these beautiful, historic homes at the heart of our city is a cruel blow to the residents and community members who utilize this area. We grieve with our community, and with the business owners who have poured their dreams into this venue; and we are committed to identifying and holding responsible anyone who was involved in the catastrophic damage caused by this fire."

The flames, however, disrupted plans for several businesses expecting to launch new ventures in the spaces.

"Two of the buildings in The District were under contract, and architectural plans are being reviewed for two others even as new requests for commercial space are being processed by the City," said Morrow City Manager Jeff Baker. "This is a devastating setback just as we’ve begun to turn the corner and fill the long-vacant spaces at The District; and it is an especially tragic loss of history, including the Napier-Small house, a distinguished example of Greek-Revival architecture built in 1846 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places."