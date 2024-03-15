Mattie's Call issued for missing 45-year-old Clayton County woman

article

Clayton County police are asking for help finding a 45-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for Billina Davis.

Authorities say Davis' mother and caregiver said their vehicle broke down at around 1 p.m. at the Steak and Shake on the 2100 block of Mt. Zion Parkway.

According to the woman, Davis got upset and walked away from the restaurant. That was the last time she saw her daughter.

Davis' mother says the missing woman has "the mind of a 15-year-old."

Billina Davis is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing woman was last known to be wearing a short-sleeved shirt with glitter, peach-colored jeans, a white hat, a pink watch, and braids.

If you have seen Davis or know where she may be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747 or call 911.