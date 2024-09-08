Bikers show support for Apalachee High School with ride to the school

In a huge show of support, bikers from across Georgia converged on Apalachee High School with the purpose of showing those impacted by the tragic school shooting that they are part of a much larger family.

Two teachers and two students were killed earlier this week during a mass shooting at the school just outside of Winder. Nine others were injured.

Colt Gray, 14, was arrested at the school just minutes after the shooting. He has been charged with 4 counts of felony murder and is facing other charges. His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested and is facing numerous charges for allegedly buying the gun used in the shooting despite knowing his son was troubled.

MOST RECENT STORIES

Photojournalist Billy Heath was there to document the moving memorial.

