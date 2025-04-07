Big Ridge Fire in Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest largely contained

The Brief Big Ridge Fire now mostly contained; only hot spots remain. Rain aided firefighting efforts; area closures still in place. Officials seek tips about suspicious activity on March 22.



Fire crews have made significant progress battling the Big Ridge Fire, which just days ago was only 8% contained and burning intensely.

Thanks in part to recent rainfall, firefighters now say only a few hot spots remain. However, a closure order remains in effect around the fire zone to ensure the safety of both firefighters and the public.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire and are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on March 22 to come forward with information.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Crews have started to rehab the areas damaged by the wildfire.