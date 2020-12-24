Big jump in COVID-19 cases reported Christmas Eve

article

Christmas Eve saw the highest number of cases reported in a single day, state officials confirmed.

A notice on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard page told visitors the numbers would be delayed due to "a high volume of data to process." For the fourth time in the last month, a new record was set for the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in a single day. As of 3 p.m., that number was 7,958, according to the GDPH. That is nearly 2,000 more cases than reported on Tuesday when the last record was set.

Thursday’s release has pushed the 2-week average to just under 5,000 new cases a day.

There have been a total of 531,954 cases reported in the state, health officials report.

The state has reported 54 more death on Thursday. As of Thursday evening, there have been 9,608 confirmed deaths and 975 probably deaths from the virus.

