Big concerts coming to metro Atlanta: Summer & Fall 2025 lineup
ATLANTA - From chart-topping artists to rock legends, here’s your guide to some of the biggest concerts heading to metro Atlanta this summer and fall. Listings are ordered by date and include ticket links.
Summer Highlights
Russ – Into the Wild Tour
Date: July 26
Venue: Lakewood Amphitheatre
Multi-platinum rapper and author Russ brings his deeply personal W!LD album to life on stage.
Tickets on sale now
Kesha & Scissor Sisters – T!TS OUT Tour
Date: August 7
Venue: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Kesha embarks on her biggest tour to date, joined by glam-pop icons Scissor Sisters on their first tour in over a decade.
Tickets available now
$uicideboy$ – Grey Day Tour
Date: August 8
Venue: Lakewood Amphitheatre
The New Orleans duo hits the road with a 44-date tour, donating $1 from each ticket to mental health initiatives through PLUS1.
Tickets available now
Courtesy of Lakewood Amphitheater
Chris Brown – Breezy Bowl XX World Tour
Dates: August 30 & 31
Venue: Truist Park
Celebrating 20 years of hits with special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.
Tickets available now
Fall Rock & Pop Lineup
Ice Cube – Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour
Date: September 8
Venue: State Farm Arena
The rap legend returns to the stage for the first time in over a decade, marking 40 years in the music industry.
Tickets on sale
Courtesy of State Farm Arena
Judas Priest & Alice Cooper – Co-Headlining Tour
Date: September 18
Venue: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
A hard rock double bill featuring metal trailblazers Judas Priest and theatrical rock icon Alice Cooper.
Tickets on sale
Bryan Adams – Roll With the Punches Tour
Date: November 6
Venue: Gas South Arena, Duluth
The global rock icon hits the road with support from Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
Tickets on sale May 2
R&B, Country & Indie Favorites
Charlie Wilson – Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout Tour
Date: October 4
Venue: Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Joined by fellow legends Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge for a coast-to-coast celebration.
Tickets on sale 4/25
Jordan Davis – Ain’t Enough Road Tour
Date: October 23
Venue: Gas South Arena, Duluth
The country singer-songwriter brings hits like "Buy Dirt" and "Next Thing You Know" to the stage.
Tickets available now
Lawrence – The Family Business Tour
Date: October 22
Venue: The Tabernacle
The 8-piece band led by siblings Gracie and Clyde Lawrence delivers a soulful, high-energy performance.
Tickets on sale April 25
Comedy Show
John Mulaney – Mister Whatever Tour
Date: December 12
Venue: Fox Theatre
The Emmy-winning comedian brings his latest stand-up show to Atlanta following the debut of his Netflix series.
Tickets on sale April 25
Holiday
Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans – Christmas Together Tour
Date: December 6
Venue: Fox Theatre
A special holiday performance from three of gospel and contemporary Christian music’s biggest stars.
Tickets on sale April 25