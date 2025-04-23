Big concerts coming to metro Atlanta: Summer & Fall 2025 lineup

From chart-topping artists to rock legends, here’s your guide to some of the biggest concerts heading to metro Atlanta this summer and fall. Listings are ordered by date and include ticket links.

Summer Highlights

Russ – Into the Wild Tour

Date: July 26

Venue: Lakewood Amphitheatre

Multi-platinum rapper and author Russ brings his deeply personal W!LD album to life on stage.

Tickets on sale now

Kesha & Scissor Sisters – T!TS OUT Tour

Date: August 7

Venue: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Kesha embarks on her biggest tour to date, joined by glam-pop icons Scissor Sisters on their first tour in over a decade.

Tickets available now

$uicideboy$ – Grey Day Tour

Date: August 8

Venue: Lakewood Amphitheatre

The New Orleans duo hits the road with a 44-date tour, donating $1 from each ticket to mental health initiatives through PLUS1.

Tickets available now

Courtesy of Lakewood Amphitheater

Chris Brown – Breezy Bowl XX World Tour

Dates: August 30 & 31

Venue: Truist Park

Celebrating 20 years of hits with special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

Tickets available now

Fall Rock & Pop Lineup

Ice Cube – Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour

Date: September 8

Venue: State Farm Arena

The rap legend returns to the stage for the first time in over a decade, marking 40 years in the music industry.

Tickets on sale

Courtesy of State Farm Arena

Judas Priest & Alice Cooper – Co-Headlining Tour

Date: September 18

Venue: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

A hard rock double bill featuring metal trailblazers Judas Priest and theatrical rock icon Alice Cooper.

Tickets on sale

Bryan Adams – Roll With the Punches Tour

Date: November 6

Venue: Gas South Arena, Duluth

The global rock icon hits the road with support from Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Tickets on sale May 2

R&B, Country & Indie Favorites

Charlie Wilson – Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout Tour

Date: October 4

Venue: Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Joined by fellow legends Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge for a coast-to-coast celebration.

Tickets on sale 4/25

Jordan Davis – Ain’t Enough Road Tour

Date: October 23

Venue: Gas South Arena, Duluth

The country singer-songwriter brings hits like "Buy Dirt" and "Next Thing You Know" to the stage.

Tickets available now

Lawrence – The Family Business Tour

Date: October 22

Venue: The Tabernacle

The 8-piece band led by siblings Gracie and Clyde Lawrence delivers a soulful, high-energy performance.

Tickets on sale April 25

Comedy Show

John Mulaney – Mister Whatever Tour

Date: December 12

Venue: Fox Theatre

The Emmy-winning comedian brings his latest stand-up show to Atlanta following the debut of his Netflix series.

Tickets on sale April 25

Holiday

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans – Christmas Together Tour

Date: December 6

Venue: Fox Theatre

A special holiday performance from three of gospel and contemporary Christian music’s biggest stars.

Tickets on sale April 25