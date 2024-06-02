Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church marks history again

article

It was a joyous Sunday morning at Sweet Auburn's Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church where a historical marker had just been erected.

Big Bethel is the oldest African American congregation in the city of Atlanta. It was organized by enslaved African Americans who were barred from worshiping with white parishioners in 1847.

For the last 177 years, Big Bethel has been known to host political gatherings and benevolent societies. In fact, members say the church was integral in establishing several Atlanta-based organizations, like the first chapter of Free and Accepted Masons in Georgia. The historically black institution, Morris Brown College, was founded at the church in 1881. The first National Convention of the NAACP was also held at Big Bethel in 1920.

Historical Marker dedication held at Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Sweet Auburn District in Atlanta.

BIG BETHEL AME CHURCH IN THE NEWS:

The history of Big Bethel runs deeply and richly through Atlanta. A plaque installed by the Georgia Historical Society at the front of the church now explains the story to the world. If you're interested in learning more about it, you can read about it here.

Big Bethel AME Church is located at 220 Auburn Avenue.