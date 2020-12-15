Biden makes passionate rallying call to Ossoff, Warnock supporters following Electoral College win

Within 24 hours of his official Electoral College win, President-Elect Joe Biden headlined an Atlanta campaign rally for the two men who want to unseat Georgia's U.S. Senators. He started with a word of gratitude and yet another call for reconciliation after a divisive and contentious political season.

"Georgia, let me start with two simple words: Thank you. Thank you for turning out in record numbers in the November election. Thank you for the faith you have put in me and Vice President-Elect Harris. And thank you for standing strong and making sure your voices were heard and your votes were counted and counted and counted again," he said in a reference to the state's two presidential election recounts.

Biden then explained how he could be more effective as a president tackling the coronavirus, health care, and the economy if Jon Ossoff beats Senator David Perdue and Raphael Warnock unseats Senator Kelly Loeffler.

"There is so much more we can get done. On COVID. On revitalizing our economy. On health care. On voting rights. On criminal justice. On racial justice. On climate change. We can get so much done. So much that can make the lives of Georgians better. But you need senators who are willing to do it," said the former vice president, who served two terms with President Barack Obama.

Biden asked supporters who were parked in cars at the Pratt Pullman Yard in Northeast Atlanta to ride the momentum of the November election that led to Biden's 12,000 vote win over President Donald Trump.

"Come January 5th, you’ve got to vote in record numbers again. Because, yes, the lives of every Georgian still depend on what you do. And, yes, you still need to vote as if your life depends on it. Because it does," said Biden. "It’s time to stand up and take back our democracy," he added.

