Bicyclist recovering after school bus crash in DeKalb County

A bicyclist was injured a bus hit him, according to DeKalb County School officials.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Glenwood Road near Columbia Drive.

DeKalb County school officials say the bicyclist was alert and talking to medics. The full extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No children were on board the school bus at the time of the crash.

School police will be investigating the crash.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.