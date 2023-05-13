Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 4:29 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Beware: Scammers using Brookhaven Police Department's name

By
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Scammers pose as Brookhaven Police

The Brookhaven Police Department has issued a warning about a recent series of scam calls. The con artists are pretending to be officers, but they are not.

BROOKHAVEN - Brookhaven police are warning residents to be wary of a phone scam currently making its rounds. 

Scammers are pretending to be from the Brookhaven Police Department, demanding money for outstanding tickets or citations.

Victims receive a missed call from the department’s mainline number and then a voicemail requesting them to call back on a separate line.

Once on the phone, the scammers become pushy and demanding.

According to Sgt. Jake Kissel from Brookhaven Police Criminal Investigations Division, scammers are using an application that is able to clone the department’s mainline number, making it difficult to catch them.

The department has seen an alarming increase in such calls, with one victim having transferred $4,000 to the scammers.

The victim was not elderly, but in her 30s.

Sgt. Kissel warns that the department will never ask for money over the phone and that gift cards cannot be used to pay off tickets.

If you receive a phone call of this nature, you are urged to call your local law enforcement officer.

If you believe you have been a victim of the scam, contact your local law enforcement immediately and never give out personal information or money over the phone.