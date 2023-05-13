Beware: Scammers using Brookhaven Police Department's name

Brookhaven police are warning residents to be wary of a phone scam currently making its rounds.

Scammers are pretending to be from the Brookhaven Police Department, demanding money for outstanding tickets or citations.

Victims receive a missed call from the department’s mainline number and then a voicemail requesting them to call back on a separate line.

Once on the phone, the scammers become pushy and demanding.

According to Sgt. Jake Kissel from Brookhaven Police Criminal Investigations Division, scammers are using an application that is able to clone the department’s mainline number, making it difficult to catch them.

The department has seen an alarming increase in such calls, with one victim having transferred $4,000 to the scammers.

The victim was not elderly, but in her 30s.

Sgt. Kissel warns that the department will never ask for money over the phone and that gift cards cannot be used to pay off tickets.

If you receive a phone call of this nature, you are urged to call your local law enforcement officer.

If you believe you have been a victim of the scam, contact your local law enforcement immediately and never give out personal information or money over the phone.