Wanted person barricades self in Barrow County home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Barrow County deputies are working on peacefully coaxing a wanted person out of a Bethlehem home after they reportedly barricaded themselves.
It is not yet clear what this individual is wanted for or how long they've been inside the house on Angie Way.
FOX 5 is working to learn more in this case.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.