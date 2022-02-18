Best End Brewery brings delicious burger to BeltLine on the West End

At #BurgersWithBuck, we’re big fans of alliteration, but this week we may be pushing the envelope. Burgers and beers, along the BeltLine at Best End Brewing with Buck … see what I mean?

It’s not our first visit to the Lee and White Development on the West End, and it certainly won’t be our last either. Best End Brewing Co. is spacious and cool on the inside, and the outside is located right along the BeltLine which is perfect as we head into spring.

Now to the burger. About time, right? It’s called the Balkan Burger, named in honor of a former chef. It starts with two smashed patties, topped with American cheese, house-made dill pickles, and their super-secret Best End sauce. It served atop a bed of salt and pepper slaw. There are options aplenty if you’d like to dress it up even more (an additional patty, sautéed mushrooms and onions, pickled jalapeno, kimchi, fried egg, avocado, extra sauce, etc.), but in true #BWB fashion, we ordered as it comes, and in true #BWB fashion we enjoyed every last bite (of the tater tots as well).

It’s a brewery, so there are a lot of great beer options for paring with your burger. We tried their signature IPA, Lack of Focus, which is a great name for a great beer.

For more information about Best End Brewing Company including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.bestendbrewing.com . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE