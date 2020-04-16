Best Buy to furlough 51K store employees nationwide

Thousands of Best Buy employees will soon be without a paycheck.

The electronics retailer announced plans to temporarily furlough around 51,000 workers starting on Sunday.

Best Buy said the workers will continue to receive health benefits during that time.

The decision mostly impacts the chain's part-time employees because around 82 percent of Best Buy's full-time staff will continue getting paychecks.

RESOURCES:

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts