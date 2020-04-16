Best Buy to furlough 51K store employees nationwide
ATLANTA - Thousands of Best Buy employees will soon be without a paycheck.
The electronics retailer announced plans to temporarily furlough around 51,000 workers starting on Sunday.
Best Buy said the workers will continue to receive health benefits during that time.
The decision mostly impacts the chain's part-time employees because around 82 percent of Best Buy's full-time staff will continue getting paychecks.
RESOURCES:
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered