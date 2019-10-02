Expand / Collapse search

Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, cancels events until further notice

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

SIOUX CITY, IA - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waves to the crowd after speaking at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum on August 20, 2019 in Sioux City, Iowa. Sanders addressed a number of qu

Expand

Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, is canceling events until ‘further notice,’ according to his campaign.

Sanders' Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver says he experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening.

That's when doctors found a blockage in one of the presidential candidate's artery. Two stents were successfully inserted.

Sen. Sanders is in "good spirits" and will be resting for the next few days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.