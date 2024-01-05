Georgia teacher fired for allegedly threatening to behead student over Israeli flag dispute

article

A middle school teacher in Georgia has been fired after witnesses told a sheriff's investigator he threatened to cut off the head of a student who objected to an Israeli flag in his classroom.

Benjamin Reese, a teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children, according to Houston County jail records.

The student told a sheriff's investigator she went into Reese's classroom the day before his arrest after spotting the flag and told him she found it offensive because Israelis were killing Palestinians. According to the student, Reese said he was Jewish, got angry and accused her of being antisemitic.

Witnesses, including staff, said they heard Reese use expletives and yell that he should cut off the student's head.

In a statement to CNN, Jennifer Jones, Director of School and Community Affairs, confirmed that Reese had been fired.

"We cannot discuss the details of personnel matters; however, we can confirm that Benjamin Reese is no longer an employee of the Houston County School District," Jones wrote. "The Georgia Professional Standards Commission (PSC) is authorized to suspend or revoke teaching certifications. When an employee violates the Code of Ethics for Educators, we submit a report to the PSC for their review."

The former teacher has since bonded out of jail. His bond conditions require him to stay away from the school and the student he is accused of threatening, Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said.

According to Warner Robbins Middle School's website, Reese spent time in the U.S. Navy before leaving in 2008 to pursue a career in education. He has been teaching at the middle school since 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.