Bench to be installed on Silver Comet Trail to honor Toni Morrison

article

Plans have been announced for a tribute in Cobb County to honor the legacy of Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison.

Morrison, the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2012. She passed away in 2019 at the age of 88.

The tribute project will feature a bench installation along the Silver Comet Trail, dedicated to the formerly enslaved people of Cobb County and those who were freed following the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Bench by the Road Project is the latest of several contributions made by the Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District.

The placement ceremony will take place on June 18.