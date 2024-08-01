Expand / Collapse search
Beloved Pink Pig returning to Atlanta for Festival of Trees

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 8:22am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 5 Atlanta

Pink Pig returning to Atlanta

A beloved Atlanta tradition -- the Pink Pig -- is returning this year. The ride will be featured at the annual Georgia Festival of Trees.

ATLANTA - After nearly 70 years since its grand debut, the iconic Macy’s Pink Pig™ is set to make a triumphant return to Atlanta. This beloved tradition will be a featured attraction at this year’s Georgia Festival of Trees, offering a fresh twist on the holiday classic.

The Georgia Festival of Trees, the state’s largest holiday event focused on spreading holiday cheer and fighting human trafficking, will be held at the Gas South Convention Center from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. The newly revamped Pink Pig will debut at the Opening Night Gala on Friday, Nov. 22.

The festival promises an eight-day spectacle featuring a stunning array of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces, and nativities available for auction. Attendees can enjoy live music and entertainment, visit Santa and his reindeer, participate in Reindeer Games, and indulge in cookie decorating at Mrs. Claus' Kitchen. Other highlights include Santa's Workshop, a Christmas Gingerbread House Competition, and boutique shopping. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofits Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink, which work to combat human trafficking.

The Pink Pig, a pig-themed train first introduced by Rich’s in 1953, will now transport guests on a magical journey through the Georgia Festival of Trees. It will be operational daily from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, excluding Thanksgiving (Nov. 27-28), and rides will cost $5 per person.

"It’s an honor to bring back the Pink Pig to a new generation of Georgians," said Angie Ulibarri, Executive Director of Georgia Festival of Trees. "Macy’s Pink Pig™ has been an iconic symbol of the holidays in Atlanta, and it’s exciting to officially ring in the holiday season with this timeless tradition."

Each tree, wreath, centerpiece, and nativity at the festival is designed, decorated, and donated by individuals and organizations from around the Southeast, providing a breathtaking selection of decorative items. These items will be auctioned both in-person and online during the festival.

Tickets for the Georgia Festival of Trees start at $13.95 for seniors (62+), $18.95 for adults, and $18.95 for children (ages 3-12), which includes access to the Reindeer Games area. Additional costs apply for the Pink Pig ride, cookie decorating, Santa’s Workshop, and photos with Santa. The Gas South Convention Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth, Ga. 30097.

For more information, including the event schedule, ticket purchases, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer details, auction item donations, or to learn more about the festival and its charity partners, visit gafestivaloftrees.org.

The Pink Pig is a trademark of Macy's.