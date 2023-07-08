Beloved Barrow County firefighter survives tragic car accident, son in ICU

A Barrow County firefighter miraculously survived a tragic crash involving a dump truck that lost control. However, several family members who were in the car with him have been hospitalized with serious injuries. His own son is fighting for his life, and one person didn't make it.

Firefighter Jeremy Dalton and his family were driving home from a water park in Hiawassee on Friday. His wife and daughter were in one car. Jeremy, his 11-year-old son Hinton, his 10-year-old cousin Gabe, and his father-in-law Mark were in another car.

A dump truck lost control on the road, hitting the car the boys were in. Hinton and Gabe were airlifted to Children's Hospital of Atlanta Scottish Rite while Jeremy was airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Mark, the father-in-law, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hinton was placed in the ICU with a head injury.

Jeremy and Gabe appear to be making a recovery.

In just a few hours of existing, a GoFundMe created to help the Dalton family with the expected medical bills has almost reached its goal of $25,000.

Jeremy's wife and daughter were not involved in the wreck. Information on the condition of the dump truck driver has not been released.