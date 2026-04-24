Bells Ferry Road to be closed for hours in Cherokee County

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The Brief A vehicle hit a power pole, forcing a closure on Bells Ferry Road. The damaged pole is leaning over the roadway, creating a hazard. Crews expect the road to remain closed for about 8 hours.



A stretch of Bells Ferry Road is closed after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash happened between Wyngate Parkway and Surrey Drive, where officials say the pole was left damaged and leaning over the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, including Surrey Drive, Wyngate Parkway and Towne Lake Parkway.

Crews are working to replace the pole, a process expected to take about eight hours. Authorities warn motorists to expect significant delays until the roadway is fully reopened.