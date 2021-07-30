Suspect arrested in deadly Gwinnett County apartment shooting

article

Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Norcross apartment complex Wednesday night.

Gwinnett County detectives say they were called to the apartments on the 1400 block of Beaver Ruin Road around 11:15 Wednesday night.

At the scene, investigators found 28-year-old Illijah Ayala-Bracken dead in the apartment complex's parking lot.

After an investigation, officers have arrested 31-year-old Aaron Taylor and charged him with aggravated assault and felony murder.

According to investigators, Taylor and Ayala-Bracken knew each other and were involved in an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.