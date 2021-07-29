Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Heat Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 7:15 PM EDT, Dawson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Pike County

Man shot to death in Gwinnett County apartment complex's parking lot

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crime scene tape article

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a fight escalated to a shooting in a parking lot of a Norcross apartment complex.

Gwinnett County detectives say they were called to the apartments on the 1400 block of Beaver Ruin Road around 11:15 Wednesday night.

When they arrived, officers found a man dead in the parking lot of the complex.

Officers say they also detained a man at the scene who was in possession of a firearm. They believe there was an altercation between the shooter and the victim that led to the shooting.

No charges have been filed in the case so far. Officials have not released the victim's identity pending notification of his next of kin.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).  

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.