Man shot to death in Gwinnett County apartment complex's parking lot

A man is dead after a fight escalated to a shooting in a parking lot of a Norcross apartment complex.

Gwinnett County detectives say they were called to the apartments on the 1400 block of Beaver Ruin Road around 11:15 Wednesday night.

When they arrived, officers found a man dead in the parking lot of the complex.

Officers say they also detained a man at the scene who was in possession of a firearm. They believe there was an altercation between the shooter and the victim that led to the shooting.

No charges have been filed in the case so far. Officials have not released the victim's identity pending notification of his next of kin.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

