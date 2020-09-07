Beachgoers pull shark from ocean to 'remove hook' from its mouth

Beachgoers in Oak Island, North Carolina, pulled a shark from the ocean to remove a hook from its mouth before releasing it back to the water on August 22, according to an eyewitness.

This video, filmed by Joe Woosley, shows two people pulling a shark by its tail from the water. Woosley said one of the men in the footage removed a hook from the shark’s mouth, and shared a photo showing one of the men holding the shark’s mouth open.

Woosley said they released the shark back into the water once the hook was removed. “Really they did the right thing,” Woosley said in a comment under his original Facebook post.