Better Business Bureau warns of repair scammers taking advantage of freezing weather

The freezing winter weather has caused major problems for many Georgian's pipes and heating systems, and consumer experts are warning vulnerable residents to watch out for scammers trying to take advantage of the moment.

When you have issues like a burst pipe or your heat goes out, you want those repairs to come as quickly as possible. But if someone comes along to fix it with a dealt that's too good to be true, experts say it probably is.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are targeting Georgia homeowners who are now finding themselves searching for a fast fix after days of freezing temperatures.

They call these people "storm chasers."

"Illegitimate contractors that travel to areas recently affected by severe weather and go door to door offering their services and then disappear after accepting your money," explained Simone Williams with the BBB.

One big red flag is if they are trying to pressure you into a sale.

"You want to avoid hiring anyone who uses high pressure sales taxes like a today only offer or you have to pay up front first without any work being done," Williams said.

Another tip-off is people who may be trying to hide their credentials.

"They always say ‘We can do it right now. You don't need to check my background. You don’t need to do any research.' Any time a contractor comes to you with that, you automatically say ‘No thank you’ because were seeing that these contractors are not licensed," she said.

The Better Business Bureau says you should make sure to get everything in writing including a written receipt for payment - especially when the work is done and paid in full.

Also try to take your time making any decisions.

"Just breathe and take your time because I understand it's very frustrating - especially after the holidays," Williams said.

Something else to keep in mind is to pay with a credit card if you can. That way you can potentially dispute any charges if the contractor does a bad job.

You should also check with your insurance company first to see what you can get covered





