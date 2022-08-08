Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children

article

Deputies in Tennessee have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement.

Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday.

Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old Cameron Black, who is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office for custodial interference.

The group may be traveling in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Oklahoma license plate number IZC418, authorities said.

Cameron Black (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Officials described Bayleigh as 3 feet tall with a weight of 75 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. Jaxon is also 3 feet tall with a weight of 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what the children were wearing when they went missing.

If you have any information about the missing children or the wanted man, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.