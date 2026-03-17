Cartersville shooting: Deputy opens fire near Highway 20 overpass

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The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Bartow County. Gunshots broke out around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia Highway 20 and the Interstate 75 overpass in Cartersville. Authorities have blocked off the intersection and are diverting traffic to I-75 as the investigation continues into the night.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that shut down a major Cartersville intersection Tuesday afternoon.

GBI investigates Cartersville officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Georgia Highway 20, directly under the overpass for I-75.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to lead the investigation after an officer opened fire.

Law enforcement officers remained on the scene throughout the evening, placing crime tape around several vehicles located under the overpass.

Traffic in the area is currently being diverted to I-75 North and South while the intersection remains closed.

What we don't know:

The GBI has not yet released information regarding what led to the shooting or the condition of anyone involved. It is also unclear which specific agency the officer who opened fire belongs to or if any officers were injured during the incident.

Neighbors ‘shaken’ by gunfire near I-75 overpass

What they're saying:

People who live near the busy intersection expressed fear after learning how close the violence was to their homes. "Very scary. Bullets have no name or address so they can go anywhere," said Janisha Hall. Another resident, Connor Dover, shared the sentiment, noting, "It’s definitely not a good feeling knowing it’s so close to home. Knowing it could get closer day by day just makes me scared, honestly."

Investigation continues into the night

The GBI and the Bartow County Sheriff's Office are working to gather more details regarding the motive and the sequence of events. Officials are expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses.